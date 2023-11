AUSTIN (KXAN) — An AMBER alert was issued after two children were abducted in Kyle on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, 6, and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, 6, were last seen with suspect Kylei Glasgow, 20, according to officials.

Glasgow was described as driving a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate 9DV2390.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of both children and Glasgow are urged to call 911.