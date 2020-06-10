Texas woman charged with murder for death of unborn child, allegedly ran over pregnant woman at Whataburger

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An Athens woman has been charged with the murder of an unborn child from a February incident where she allegedly ran over a pregnant woman.

Keuina Roshell Paul, 25, also faces aggravated assault charges. She was arrested on Wednesday in Athens. While the mother of the child was seriously injured, she did survive the crash.

Back on February 16, sources tell KETK News Paul allegedly intentionally hit a woman in a Whataburger parking lot in Jacksonville just after 2:30 a.m.

It remains unclear why the charges were only upgraded to murder nearly four months later. The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office tells us that Paul has been indicted on the murder charge.

Her bond for the murder charge is $100,000 and $20,000 for the aggravated assault charge.

Under Texas law, a murder charge can be filed for the death of an unborn child. Texas is one of 29 states that allow for charges from the moment of conception until birth.

Paul has a misdemeanor conviction for retail theft back in 2013 in Jacksonville, according to public records. She pleaded guilty and received probation.

