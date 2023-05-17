AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin found itself in the unusual spot of being outside of the top ten in a national ranking this week.
The U.S. News and World Report 2023-24 survey of Best Places To Live ranks Austin as No. 40 in the nation.
The survey ranked Austin No. 13 in 2022, no. 5 in 2021, no. 3 in 2020.
According to Austin Business Journal, U.S. News ranked Austin No. 1 in the nation 2017, 2018 and 2019 and No. 2 in the nation in 2016.
The good news for Austin is that the city still ranked No. 1 in terms of cities in Texas.
U.S. News and World Report said on its website, “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.”
Top 10 places to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report 2023 survey
- Green Bay, Wis.
- Huntsville, Ala.
- Raleigh & Durham, N.C.
- Boulder, Colo.
- Sarasota, Fla.
- Naples, Fla.
- Portland, Maine
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Colorado Springs, Colo
- Fayetteville, Ark.
Top 10 places to live in Texas, according to U.S. News and World Report 2023 survey
- Austin
- San Antonio
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Killeen
- El Paso
- Beaumont
- Corpus Christi
- Brownsville
- McAllen
- Houston
Although U.S. News did not say why Austin was ranked so low in the 2023 survey, in 2021 it said a rising cost of living was a factor in why Austin fell to no. 5 in that’s year survey.