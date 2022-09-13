AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some classrooms could soon be shaken up at the Austin Independent School District.

The district said Monday it will soon start leveling. That process places students into a different class than where they began the year to help even out the number of students in the classrooms.

AISD said leveling also will provide relief to teachers in need of more support.

Parents were told they would receive a notice by the end of the week if their child’s classroom is affected.

Austin ISD said Aug. 29 it was still working to fill 206 vacancies. The district said then it was able to hire over 685 new teachers this summer. That brought Austin ISD to a 95.9% fill rate, the district said.

Austin ISD will host a job fair Sept. 24 at Delco Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can apply on the district’s career page.