PORTER, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County authorities are looking for a suspect and a car connected to a deadly shooting in Porter.

It happened on the 20100 drive of Bitter Root Drive, just off Highway 59 on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Vyshawn Johnson of California, who was shot multiple times in a driveway.

The vehicle is described as a grey Pontiac sedan with dark-tinted windows and a red Pontiac emblem on the hood.

On Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the possible suspect from surveillance video. They can only identify him as a Black man.

Surveillance photos of the possible suspect in the shooting. (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Police believe he knew his killer, but they did not specify the relationship between them. A preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation between two men, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Authorities believe the car’s occupants are considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or who the occupants or owner is, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or call 911.