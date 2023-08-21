WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fertilizer plant in Williamson County was destroyed in a fire that burned overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said a fire at the American Plant Food Corporation started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The plant is located on Highway 95 in Bartlett, near County Road 351.

Bartlett Municipal Government said on social media it anticipates having to shut down Hwy 95 in the area Monday morning as crews work to put out the fire. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes Monday morning.

People within a quarter-mile of the plant were evacuated. Gravell said no one was hurt in the fire.

The fire was contained, but crews were letting it burn overnight before starting to drop water on it Monday morning. Grass around the perimeter of the plant also burned. The fire grew to around six acres at one point. It’s unclear how it started.

Bartlett Independent School district is monitoring the fire and has been in communication with emergency officials. The district said on social media it is working to support the community.

Bartlett ISD has opened the gym and restrooms and said any resident within the quarter-mile evacuation radius is welcome to come to the school at this time. The district said it will continue to monitor the situation and make additional plans as needed.

The district also canceled all athletic practices for junior high schools and high schools.

Air monitoring after fire

Air monitoring systems will be placed nearby so the county can check air quality and make sure the air is safe for firefighters.

In a statement posted to Facebook Monday, Bartlett officials said air quality is good and is being tested regularly.

Agencies are monitoring “recovery efforts to mitigate environmental impact,” the post stated.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area for the remainder of the week.