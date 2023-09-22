SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Imagine walking outside to see a “ring of fire” in the sky as the world around you falls into a deep twilight, but how? It isn’t even noon yet!

That will be the case for several towns in Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, as the annular solar eclipse casts a shadow across portions of the U.S. for almost five minutes.

The partial eclipse will begin in Texas between 10:15 a.m. and 10:25 a.m., depending on the location. Those in the pathway of the annular eclipse will get the chance to watch as the moon covers the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect in the sky. The annular eclipse is expected to last between two minutes and four minutes in various locations. Following the annular eclipse, the partial solar eclipse will last until approximately 1:33 p.m., when the skies will return to normal.

October 14, 2023, annular solar eclipse that is set to cross portions of the United States including Texas. This image is courtesy of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio.

Here is a list of the towns in Texas that will see the full effect of the annular eclipse and its duration, according to Eclipse 2024:

Alice Time: 11:55 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 12 seconds

Andrews Time: 11:42 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 54.3 seconds

Bandera Time: 11:50 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 43.8 seconds

Beeville Time: 11:54 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 53.3 seconds

Big Lake Time: 11:45 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 52.8 seconds

Big Spring Time: 11:44 a.m. Duration: 3 minutes 30.8 seconds

Boerne Time: 11:51 a.m. Duration: 3 minutes 55.7 seconds

Corpus Christi Time: 11:51 a.m. Duration: 5 minutes 1.2 seconds

Denver City Time: 11:41 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 26.9 seconds

Hondo Time: 11:50 a.m. 4 minutes 58.8 seconds

Junction Time: 11:49 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 28.1 seconds

Kerrville Time: 11:50 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 14 seconds

Midland Time: 11:43 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 53.8 seconds

Pawnee Time: 11:53 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 52.7 seconds

Odessa Time: 11:43 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 51.2 seconds

Ozona Time: 11:46 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 34.2 seconds

Pearsall Time: 11:51 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 36.7 seconds

San Angelo Time: 11:47 a.m. Duration: 3 minutes 19 seconds

San Antonio Time: 11:52 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 18.3 seconds

Sonora Time: 11:47 a.m. Duration: 4 minutes 55.4 seconds

Uvalde Time: 11:50 a.m. Duration: 3 minutes 53.7 seconds

