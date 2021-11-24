Beto O’Rourke, candidate for Texas Governor, makes a stop in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Supporters gathered in Downtown San Angelo Tuesday afternoon to meet Beto O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy for the Governor’s seat on Monday, November 15th.

The Former US Representative and presidential candidate talked with people during a campaign stop at the 2 Eleven building on North Chadbourne Street in Downtown San Angelo. He talked about why he’s running for Texas Governor.

“I’m running because I think we have an extraordinary opportunity to bring people in Texas together,” O’Rourke said. “Overcoming these divisions and a lot of the extremism that we see in this state and focus on the big things that most people want to see us make progress on.”

O’Rourke said he wanted to focus on creating jobs in Texas, improving education in public schools, and expanding Medicaid. To do that will require bringing people together. “I want Texas to get back to focusing on the big things and to do that we’ve got to bring people together. That’s why I came to San Angelo today,” O’Rourke said.

Currently, O’Rourke is the front-runner of four candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor in Texas. The Texas primaries for next year’s elections will be March 1st.

O’Rourke’s stop in Downtown San Angelo, originally held outside 211 North Chadbourne, was relocated indoors due to hecklers in protest of his visit.