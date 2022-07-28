TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – On Wednesday, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke traveled to Texarkana on his ‘Drive for Texas’ town hall series.

The Texas gubernatorial Democratic candidate plans to spend 49 days on the road and travel throughout the state over the summer. O’Rourke will hold more than 70 events on his campaign to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott and become the 49th Chief Executive of the state.

He spoke about the issues he would prioritize if elected as governor.

“Making sure that we pay public school educators more, making sure that we reduce our property taxes, and our electricity bills, and reduce inflation in Texas, expand Medicaid, so more people can get care,” said O’Rourke. “Attract better higher-paying jobs for this community, world-class schools, great jobs, the ability to see a doctor, on this much we can come together and agree on, that’s why we’ve got to win and do better for a Texas.”

This year O’Rourke set a Texas fundraising record with $27.6 million raised from Feb through June.