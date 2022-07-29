HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day campaign across Texas with several stops in southeast Texas this week, including in Houston and Galveston.

The former U.S. Congressman will hold a town hall on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in Houston, at a location in Meyerland.

O’Rourke will then hold another town hall in Galveston on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., then will hold two more events on Wednesday in Lake Jackson and El Campo.

He will hold his final event in the area on Friday in Brenham.

O’Rourke, who will face Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s election, is crisscrossing Texas, holding 70 events in 65 counties.

Last Wednesday, O’Rourke made a campaign stop in Texarkana, speaking on what his goals were if he were to get elected.

“Making sure that we pay public school educators more, making sure that we reduce our property taxes, and our electricity bills, and reduce inflation in Texas, expand Medicaid, so more people can get care,” said O’Rourke.

“Attract better higher-paying jobs for this community, world-class schools, great jobs, the ability to see a doctor, on this much we can come together and agree on, that’s why we’ve got to win and do better for a Texas.”

Meanwhile, Abbott’s campaign mocked O’Rourke’s campaign tour after an event in Hunt County was canceled because the venue wanted to stay “apolitical.”

“Considering Beto supports defunding the police, open borders and extreme energy policies, it’s not surprising event hosts don’t want to be associated with him,” Mark Miner, communications director for Texans for Abbott, said in a statement.