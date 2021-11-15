Beto O’Rourke to kickoff campaign in Houston on Friday

FILE – Democrat Beto O’Rourke speaks to Texas Organizing Project volunteers preparing to canvass a neighborhood in this June 9, 2021 file photo. O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas. The former El Paso congressman announced his decision Monday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Former U.S. House Rep. Beto O’Rourke will have his first event for his gubernatorial campaign run in Houston on Friday as he prepares to criss-cross the state in the first week of his campaign.

On Friday morning, O’Rourke is scheduled to tour a home of a victim of February’s winter storm that left several Texans without power or heat. Then in the evening, O’Rourke will attend his first campaign kickoff event.

O’Rourke announced that he will run for governor of Texas Monday morning, the first serious challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 elections.

After his announcement, O’Rouke will participate in a roundtable in Fort Stockton to discuss healthcare in rural Texas. Then on Tuesday, he will join an event in San Antonio thanking essential workers with labor leaders and local activists, followed by a “Thank You Laredo” event in Laredo with activists and supporters.

On Wednesday, O’Rourke will head to the Rio Grande Valley to meet with Edinburg school board members to discuss state education issues, and then will meet with health officials in Hidalgo County before having a meet-and-greet with organizers in McAllen.

If you'll be in or near San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi, Houston, Dallas, or Abilene this week — I want to see you, and bring you into this campaign.



Sign up to join us at an event near you: https://t.co/vu0Sp0FO33 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

O’Rourke will head to Brownsville on Thursday to meet with local leaders and law enforcement authorities, then will have a campaign event in Corpus Christi.

After the events in Houston, O’Rourke is scheduled to have another campaign kickoff in Dallas on Sunday, followed by a healthcare event Monday in De Leon and another kickoff event in Abilene on Tuesday.