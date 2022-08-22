Over 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Texas using data from the ” u.s. census bureau>. Countries are ranked by the highest number of residents according to 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Malaysia
Texas
– Number of residents: 8,446
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 78,179
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #73 most common country of origin
#49. Hong Kong
Texas
– Number of residents: 8,989
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 232,202
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
#48. Laos
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 179,004
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #44 most common country of origin
#47. Turkey
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,304
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 126,351
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #53 most common country of origin
#46. Spain
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,653
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 118,177
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #56 most common country of origin
#45. Saudi Arabia
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,766
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 76,837
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #74 most common country of origin
#44. Panama
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,840
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 101,520
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #61 most common country of origin
#43. Cambodia
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,848
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 149,486
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #47 most common country of origin
#42. Lebanon
Texas
– Number of residents: 9,864
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 127,239
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #52 most common country of origin
#41. South Africa
Texas
– Number of residents: 10,102
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 108,650
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #58 most common country of origin
#40. Ecuador
Texas
– Number of residents: 10,297
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 440,337
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #19 most common country of origin
#39. Afghanistan
Texas
– Number of residents: 10,579
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 111,234
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #57 most common country of origin
#38. Trinidad and Tobago
Texas
– Number of residents: 10,644
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 233,024
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #37 most common country of origin
#37. Argentina
Texas
– Number of residents: 10,860
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 193,056
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin
#36. France
Texas
– Number of residents: 11,354
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 181,242
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #42 most common country of origin
#35. Ghana
Texas
– Number of residents: 11,373
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 180,675
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #43 most common country of origin
#34. Dominican Republic
Texas
– Number of residents: 12,160
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 1,125,208
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
– #8 most common country of origin
#33. Egypt
Texas
– Number of residents: 12,322
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 202,049
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #40 most common country of origin
#32. Burma
Texas
– Number of residents: 12,598
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 147,834
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin
#31. Cameroon
Texas
– Number of residents: 14,091
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 70,639
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #77 most common country of origin
#30. Thailand
Texas
– Number of residents: 14,546
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 256,436
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin
#29. Russia
Texas
– Number of residents: 14,875
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 397,214
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #21 most common country of origin
#28. Bangladesh
Texas
– Number of residents: 15,333
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 240,365
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #36 most common country of origin
#27. Japan
Texas
– Number of residents: 15,785
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 346,149
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
#26. Nicaragua
Texas
– Number of residents: 16,741
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 244,405
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #35 most common country of origin
#25. Jamaica
Texas
– Number of residents: 16,842
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 760,486
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
#24. Kenya
Texas
– Number of residents: 20,091
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 145,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #49 most common country of origin
#23. Nepal
Texas
– Number of residents: 21,642
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 142,749
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #50 most common country of origin
#22. Peru
Texas
– Number of residents: 21,851
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 451,666
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
#21. Brazil
Texas
– Number of residents: 22,803
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 474,723
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
– #17 most common country of origin
#20. Ethiopia
Texas
– Number of residents: 23,525
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 260,577
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #33 most common country of origin
#19. Iraq
Texas
– Number of residents: 24,805
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 229,309
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #39 most common country of origin
#18. Taiwan
Texas
– Number of residents: 28,412
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 378,942
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
#17. Iran
Texas
– Number of residents: 29,578
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 389,383
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin
#16. Germany
Texas
– Number of residents: 35,209
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 549,073
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
– #16 most common country of origin
#15. Venezuela
Texas
– Number of residents: 50,365
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 394,365
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
#14. Canada
Texas
– Number of residents: 51,946
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
– Number of residents: 817,885
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
– #11 most common country of origin
#13. Colombia
Texas
– Number of residents: 52,552
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
– Number of residents: 792,579
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #12 most common country of origin
#12. South Korea
Texas
– Number of residents: 57,476
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,048,588
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
#11. Pakistan
Texas
– Number of residents: 59,176
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 385,873
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #24 most common country of origin
#10. Cuba
Texas
– Number of residents: 59,672
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,314,570
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #7 most common country of origin
#9. Guatemala
Texas
– Number of residents: 78,356
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
– Number of residents: 964,528
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
#8. Nigeria
Texas
– Number of residents: 83,567
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
– Number of residents: 366,534
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin
#7. Philippines
Texas
– Number of residents: 102,443
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
– Number of residents: 1,967,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
#6. China
Texas
– Number of residents: 111,119
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 2,184,189
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
#5. Honduras
Texas
– Number of residents: 123,200
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
– Number of residents: 649,209
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #15 most common country of origin
#4. Vietnam
Texas
– Number of residents: 184,963
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%
National
– Number of residents: 1,354,391
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #6 most common country of origin
#3. El Salvador
Texas
– Number of residents: 216,885
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,370,579
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin
#2. India
Texas
– Number of residents: 277,461
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
National
– Number of residents: 2,618,558
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%
– #2 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Texas
– Number of residents: 2,445,193
– Percent of foreign born residents: 50.7%
National
– Number of residents: 10,924,662
– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.8%
– #1 most common country of origin