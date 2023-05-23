HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lawmakers in Austin are taking aim at Harris County elections.

The Texas House passed Senate Bill 1750 and Senate Bill 1933 went into its third reading.

SB 1750 abolishes the nonpartisan Harris County elections administrator position.

Meanwhile, SB 1933 would allow for the secretary of state to impose “administrative oversight” over Harris County’s election system with no opportunity for the county to challenge or appeal the decision.

The bills specifically name Harris County.

The bills are in response to the issues Harris County voters faced in the 2022 midterm elections, which saw several polling places either open late or were delayed due to running out of paper ballots. Republican lawmakers believe the issues disenfranchised voters, while Democratic lawmakers believe the bills the Legislature are voting on are for putting their thumb on the scale of local elections.

“Together, these bills open the door for the Governor and his allies to manipulate elections in the nation’s third largest county for their own partisan gain. It is the latest power grab by state officials in a Session dominated by efforts to centralize power and gut the right of local communities to govern themselves,” said James Slattery, Senior Supervising Legislative Attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Local elections officials are calling the votes a dangerous new frontier and accusing lawmakers of targeting Harris County voters.

“Republican legislators are again targeting Harris County, singling us out to score cheap political points. This sets a dangerous precedent, and we all know the legislators in Austin won’t stop here – this will lead to more attempts to remove local officials in the state’s most diverse counties,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “I want to be clear: this fight is not over. We are evaluating our legal options and expect to share more later this week. We cannot and will not allow the state to illegally target Harris County.”