AUSTIN (KXAN) — It may seem rare for Republicans and Democrats in Texas to find much common ground, but bipartisan support appears to exist about intervening ahead of the scheduled execution of Melissa Lucio.

A news conference will happen Thursday morning at the Texas Capitol, where some lawmakers will discuss their support of clemency or a reprieve for Lucio. The speakers will include Representatives Jeff Leach (R-Allen), Joe Moody (D-El Paso), James White (R-Hillister), Lacey Hull (R-Houston), Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston) and Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas).

They are some of the legislators signing onto a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles asking its members to act in Lucio’s case before her execution on April 27. Lucio was arrested in Feb. 2007 and then later convicted of capital murder in 2008 after the death of her two-year-old daughter Mariah.

Earlier this week, Lucio’s attorneys filed an application for clemency saying there’s new evidence showing that she “was wrongly convicted and condemned to die for the accidental death of her daughter, Mariah,” according to a news release from the Innocence Project.

The lawmakers speaking Thursday said they plan to make similar arguments during their remarks at the Capitol. A news release announcing their press conference stated, “The letter cites significant doubts about Ms. Lucio’s guilt, her disparate treatment compared to her husband and codefendant, who received a four-year sentence, and the impact her execution will have on her supportive family and faith community. Ms. Lucio is the first Latina sent to death row in Texas.”

