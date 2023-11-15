HOUSTON (KIAH)–Black Entrepreneurship week is coming up this month for its’ third annual weeklong conference. It’s a week to celebrate Black-owned businesses, create community among entrepreneurs, encourage wealth-building and to create new connections.

According to a study by Pew Research Center, almost six-in-ten Black adults say that supporting Black owned businesses has worked to help move African-Americans towards equality in the U.S. With BEW, there will be opportunities to help minority entrepreneurs thrive in the community including online and in-person events led by thought leaders on a variety of topics. Equiliberty will be partnering with other community partners to help make BEW a success. “We’re launching BEW so we can take responsibility for this space we’re creating, along with the eventual outcomes,” says Phillip Yates, Houston attorney and founder of Equiliberty. “We take this week as a sign of the future–that through our partnerships as a collective, we’ll be able to work and achieve more.”

Here’s the Black Entrepreneurship Week lineup:

Saturday, November 25: SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY with BLCK Market Houston: BEW 2023 will kick-off with the nation’s largest monthly gathering of black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs at BLCK Market Houston. This event will include a night market, music, food and other entertainment.



Sunday, November 26: KEEPING THE FAITH Church/Brunch Event: Praise and Worship for the Black Entrepreneur; Message on the importance of “Mental Health Awareness, Community Gifting, Fellowship and Financial Wellness Fireside Chat.



Monday, November 27: CYBER MONDAY (Reimagine Black Wall Street): Learn how the Black community can leverage technology and buying power to build generational wealth and economic mobility for the Black communities.



Tuesday, November 28: UPLIFT BLACK PHILANTHROPY: On Giving Tuesday learn how investors are using the broader capital market to support Black Entrepreneurs. Discussion panel include nonprofit executives. This digitally powered symposium is hosted by a radio or television personality.



Wednesday, November 29: UNLOCK HER POWER: Recognizing the importance of having Black Women Executives in Capital Markets, Community Building, and Fundraising.



Thursday, November 30: INVEST IN THE CULTURE: Town Hall Meeting to discuss opportunities to Invest with Technology, Innovation, Digital Currencies, Real Estate, and more for Tech Thursday.



Friday, December 1: Black Founders Day: BEW’s Black Founders Day and Legacy Pitch 1865 Competition provides a platform for early-stage and existing tech companies to engage with industry leaders, fellow tech entrepreneurs, and funders.



Saturday, December 2: Small Business Exchange (SBX): The Houston Area Urban League Small Business Exchange is a one day summit that offers small business owners an opportunity to network and learn from industry leaders. This event is highlighted by the Small Business Exchange Pitch Competition that offers cash to the grand prize winners.



HTX Black Wealth Summit @ Emancipation Park

Black Entrepreneurs Week “Black Wealth Summit” is a multi-day event aimed at providing valuable financial education and guidance to participants at various stages of their wealth-building journey.



You can find more information on how to participate in these events for BEW at blackentrepreneursweek.com