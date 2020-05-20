POLL: Blue Bell employee tests positive for COVID-19

Blue Bell officials tell CW39 that an employee at their Brenham facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an official statement issued to CW39, Blue Bell says:

The employee works at our Brenham facility. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities, the employee is quarantined, not working, and is under medical supervision. We are unable to disclose any additional details in order to protect the employee’s privacy.

We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify employees of our company who worked closely with the employee. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days. In addition to our robust cleaning and sanitation procedures, we have deep-cleaned and disinfected the area where the employee worked.

For additional information on Blue Bell Creameries response to COVID-19 please visit our website.

