Blue Bell former CEO Paul Kruse charged with conspiracy in 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell is responding about the news today about former CEO Paul Kruse. The Justice Department today said Kruse he didn’t take full measures to keep Blue Bell facilities sanitary.

In a 17-page indictment filed by the Justice Department today, Kruse is being charged with conspiracy for how he led the company’s response to the 2015 outbreak. He and other executives are accused of having known about the insanitary conditions and not doing anything about it.

He retired from Blue Bell in 2017.

