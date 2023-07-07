HOUSTON (KIAH) – Residents of Texas City are under a boil water notice for 24 hours after the water supply tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

The city is asking its residents to do not drink from the water supply without boiling it first. The city says the bacteria was found Thursday afternoon and are advising all who rely on the water supply to be cautious. Positive E. coli contamination testing is an indicator that human, or animal waste has affected the water supply.

The city says bacterial contamination can happen when runoff water enters the water supply, like water draining following heavy storms. It can also happen from broken pipes or failure to do proper water treatment. This kind of bacteria can make you sick, especially for those with weaker immune systems.

Texas City released instructions on what you should do under a boil water notice saying that no water should be consumed without boiling prior. Making contact with water through making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation could all pose a risk. Boiled, or bottled water should be used in the meantime.

Symptoms of E.coli can cause short term effects like vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and other symptoms. Texas City also states that these symptoms don’t always align with E.coli exposure, but anyone who has consumed water in the past 24 hours should consult with their doctor. The city is reassuring the public that they are working through the issue and are currently still sampling the water supply for bacteria.

Residents will be informed when tests come back negative and there are no signs of the bacteria in the water supply.

To find general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or visit TexasCity.Gov.