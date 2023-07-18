LAREDO, Texas (KIAH) – Border agents seized a whopping $1 million worth of cocaine at the Laredo area border crossing, in two separate busts.

The first bust was July 13. A 68-year-old U.S. citizen was trying to smuggle cocaine in his vehicle across the border. That bust yielded roughly $375,000 worth of cocaine.

A second bust occurred just two days later, July 15. That bust involved a 48-year-old man from Mexico. He tried to get more than $600,000 worth of cocaine across the border, but agents found it hidden in his pickup truck.

Both men were arrested and charged.