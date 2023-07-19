HOUSTON (KIAH) — It turns out lifting Title 42 didn’t increase border crossings, instead they decreased. That’s according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protections.

In June – the first full month since the lifting of the Title 42 public health order – the U.S. Border Patrol recorded 99,545 encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border: a 42% decrease from may 2023.

Total southwest border encounters in June, including individuals who presented at ports of entry with or without an appointment, were 144,607, a 30% decrease from May 2023.

These are the lowest monthly southwest border encounter numbers since February of 2021.