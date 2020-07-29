Border Patrol rescues two kayakers from Detroit River
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents rescued two kayakers who were reported missing Monday evening.
The Grosse Ile Police Department received a 911 call from the father of one of the kayakers reporting them missing near Stony Island in the Detroit River.
The Gibraltar Border Patrol Station’s Marine Unit began a systematic search of the area and was able to find them in 45 minutes.
One of the kayaks had overturned and the person was in the water when they were found.
Both appeared to be in good health and declined medical attention when they were pulled from the water and taken to shore.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- YMCA Operation Backpack: Looking to help 30,000 local school kids
- Two meteor showers peak tonight – best time for viewing
- Mysterious bond between a 6,300 dog and man
- TRAFFIC in Houston 7/29/2020
- House approves funding for new National Museum of the American Latino