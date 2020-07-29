Border Patrol rescues two kayakers from Detroit River

WESLACO, Texas (Border Report) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott toured the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas on Tuesday afternoon and after meeting with leaders from three counties that have been hard hit from Hurricane Hanna and COVID-19, he promised to send medical and resources needed to handle both catastrophes.

Abbott announced that the McAllen Convention Center would be converted into a medical facility to treat up to 250 coronavirus patients. And said he would be sending surge testing to the region to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. He also announced medical teams of 85 doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals would be sent from Laredo to Brownsville on the Gulf Coast.