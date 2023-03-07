BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say Don’Tavia Bryant, 31, of Garrison, Texas, was reported missing by a family member on March 1.

He is reported to have last been seen at Margaritaville Casino, located at 777 Margaritaville Way in Bossier City, on Feb. 25. Bryant was last spoken to via phone on Feb. 26 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The vehicle he was driving was located in the parking lot of Margaritaville Casino, but his family has been unable to reach him and are concerned for his safety.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org. You have the option to remain anonymous.