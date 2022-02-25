TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – A 10-year-old Houston boy battling cancer on a mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies added several more to his tally Thursday in Texarkana.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel from Pearland has been battling terminal brain and spinal cancer since 2018.

DJ set the goal earlier this year to help raise awareness of childhood cancer. With five new oaths added on Thursday, he’s now well over 250.

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Texarkana state line made DJ an honorary officer on Thursday at a special ceremony held at the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center, including the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas police departments, and the Wake Village Police Department.

DJ’s dad says they’ve traveled over 9,000 miles on this journey, with many more to go.

“He’s going to keep going until the gas runs out of his tank,“ Theodis Daniel said. “I told him, ‘Well, if God keeps you here, you going to be going for the next several years.’”

DJ’s next stop is to become an honorary officer for law enforcement agencies in the Dallas area.