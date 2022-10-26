BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a handgun drove away with his kids after having an argument with their mother and a church pastor Sunday, police said.

Jose Maria Alaniz, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless driving and two counts of child endangerment, police records indicate.

According to police, Alaniz had taken his two children, ages 3 and 5, to a church on Iowa Avenue, where he was to drop them off with their mother but instead began to argue with her and the pastor.

The father refused to leave his children with the mother and sped off in a red truck — and the mother followed after, police said.

“A couple of blocks away, the mother of the children was able to get next to Alaniz and his truck,” police said. “Alaniz then displayed a handgun and racked the gun.”

He then proceeded to drive off at a high speed with the loaded gun and children, police said.

Brownsville officers found Alaniz at the 600 block of Mesquital Avenue with the children unrestrained in the backseat of his truck.

Alaniz was taken to the Brownsville City Jail on Sunday and was arraigned Monday.

Alaniz’s bonds total $55,000, police told ValleyCentral.