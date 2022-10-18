BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An aunt and her common-law husband have been arrested on charges of murder after a teen with autism was found dead early Monday morning in Brownsville.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of Center Drive regarding the unresponsive teen, according to Sgt Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with autism who was dead upon their arrival. The criminal investigations unit is currently waiting on autopsy reports to determine the cause of death.

“However, based on the crime scene, there was foul play involved,” Killebrew told ValleyCentral on Tuesday.

The victim’s aunt, Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, and her common-law husband, Noe Garza, 25, who had custody of the teenager at the time of his death, were arrested and charged with murder, Killebrew said.

Brewington and Garza have a bond of $5 million each.

The case remains under investigation.