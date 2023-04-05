Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A 38-year-old Brazoria resident is headed to federal prison after being convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, distribution and possession of child pornography as well as destruction of property, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Jake Delahney Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and destruction of property January 20, 2022. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown later found Taylor guilty of the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography following a one-day bench trial.

Today, Judge Brown ordered him to serve 324, 240 and 120 months for the production, distribution and possession convictions, respectively. They will run concurrently for a total 324-month-term of imprisonment.

The investigation revealed Taylor had surreptitiously recorded a 13-year-old minor female relative while she was in the bathroom on five different occasions. Taylor then edited the videos in order to create still images of the minor victim which depicted her private areas. He then sent some of these images to other individuals on Kik with whom he had also discussed his sexual interest in children.

The mother of the child found some of the images and contacted law enforcement.

A search led to the discovery of electronic devices which later yielded 118 images and 134 videos of the minor victim. Taylor also had 84 videos and 24 images of child pornography in his collection.

“It is despicable that someone would secretly record a child’s normal bathroom activity and then crop and edit it into a sexual striptease,” said Hamdani. “Loathsome individuals like Taylor who produce child pornography and share it with perverted like-minded individuals need to be stopped and pay the price for the harm they cause. We hope today’s sentence will send that message and do just that.”

Taylor has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Pearland Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations-Galveston and Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation.