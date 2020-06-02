BREAKING: Waco Police say Frankie Gonzalez’s mother is charged in connection with in connection with his death

Texas

by: Krista Tolbert

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Waco Police say the mother has been arrested in the death of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez. Officers say the mom confessed to police and led them to child’s body in a dumpster near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

An Amber Alert was issued for Frankie Monday evening.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey Mickey Mouse pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Frankie Gonzalez. (Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco Police are actively searching for missing two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He is wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

Anyone with any information on Frankie’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd"

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"

Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular