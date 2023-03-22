BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after fighting with another woman over the same man, Brownsville police said.

Karla Galdamez, 29, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Police responded to the 100 block of Hacienda Lane just before 7 a.m., Thursday, in reference to a domestic dispute. There they met with Galdamez who was at the front door of the residence with swelling around her eye, police said.

Galdamez told police that the home belonged to her ex-husband and that she wanted to get the current tenant out of the home.

“The tenant residing at the residence was the ex-girlfriend to the ex-husband,” the release stated.

The ex-girlfriend told police that Galdamez rang the door bell and forced herself inside when she opened the door. Galdamez then told the other woman that she was back with her ex-husband and that she needed to leave, police said.

The ex-girlfriend told Galdamez to leave but she refused and became aggressive, leading to a fistfight between the two women, the release stated.

“The tenant was able to overpower [Galdamez] and forced her out of the residence before calling police,” the release added.

Galdamez was arraigned March 15 and her bond was set at $7,500.