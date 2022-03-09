HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department (BPD) responded to a call from the hotel that Canadian professional wrestler, Taya Valkyrie, was staying at after she told the front desk two men attempted to break into her room.

Former WWE star Kira Renée Magnin-Forster, known as Taya Valkyrie, tweeted on Monday about an experience she had while staying at the Deluxe 6 Inn and Suites in Brownsville that left her “shaken up.”

The wrestler had been in town for an event appearance at the Amigoland Convention Center.

Magnin-Forster wrote that two men attempted to break into her hotel room while she was getting ready for an event she had in Brownsville.

“I heard some voices but thought they were coming from the hallway and didn’t react,” wrote Magnin-Forster. Magnin-Forster later realized that the purse and sunglasses she heard the men talking about were hers.

The wrestler says that when she came out of the bathroom, a man was “halfway through the window” of her hotel room. She then screamed and ran towards them and they ran away.

She grabbed her things and ran to the lobby for help.

“In twelve years of traveling I have never ever had an incident like this happen,” she wrote.

She returned to the hotel room with the employee and says that the lock on the window was broken.

Martin Sandoval with the BPD says that they received a call on March 5 from an employee at the Inn on 8280 N. Expressway saying that a female had approached her about two men trying to get into her room through the window.

Magnin-Forster had left the hotel room by the time the police arrived. Police were not able to locate the men.

Officers generated a report and asked the attendant to tell Magnin-Forster to call them when she returned so that she could provide a description of the individuals and help with the case. She has not done so at the time of this report.

“Check your hotel room before you do anything. I will definitely never blindly enter a room ever again,” wrote Magnin-Forster.