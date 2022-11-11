SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent shot and killed a burglary suspect after an exchange of gunfire, police said.

At 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10000 block of Ingram Road in reference to a shooting, preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department stated.

According to police, an off-duty Border Patrol agent was at the scene where he witnessed a burglary of a vehicle in progress and approached the suspects.

“When confronting the suspects, the suspect pulled out a firearm on the [Border Patrol agent] and the [agent] returned fire with his weapon,” police stated.

One of the suspects shot at the agent multiple times, but he was not struck by gunfire, police said.

According to the SAPD, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle, but one of them had been shot in the left armpit. Minutes later, one of the suspects was dropped off at Methodist Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Night CID, CIS and the Shooting Team arrived to the scene to conduct the investigation, police said.