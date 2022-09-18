AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The state’s cancer research institute just issued $49 million in new research grants.

Michelle Le Beau, the scientific chief officer for the Cancer Prevention & Research Institution of Texas (CPRIT), said it sets out to fund the most innovative cancer research to date.

“I think anybody you ask has been personally touched by cancer,” Le Beau said. “So, I am inspired every day, both by personal stories that people have about cancer, but also seeing the discoveries and the new technologies that will bring to bear now.”

Here’s a breakdown of where exactly the money will go provided by CPRIT:

GRANT AWARD LIST

ARLINGTON

RP220645 The University of Texas at Arlington $250,000

Ultrasensitive Nanosensor-Based Detection of Tumor Immunogenic Peptides to Enable Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

AUSTIN

RP220558 The University of Texas at Austin $249,999

Novel Covalent Drugs for BCL6

RP220587 The University of Texas at Austin $3,995,180

Advanced Protein Therapeutics core

RP220653 The University of Texas at Austin $249,932

Novel Modulators of Genomic Instability in Human Cells

DALLAS

RP220542 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center $3,000,000

Establish the Accelerating Clinical Oncology Research Network – Texas (ACORN-TX) to enhance clinical trial access in North and Central Texas

RP220582 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center $4,000,000

Establish New Cryo-EM Core Services to Drive Cancer Research and Drug Discovery at UT Southwestern Medical Center

RP220606 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center $250,000

Developing a novel optogenetic recombinase system to study and target metastatic cancer

RP220614 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center $237,501

Understanding the impact of immunity on pre-malignant somatic mosaicism and cancer prevention

RP220626 Texas A&M University System Health Science Center $237,500

A glia-to-neuron conversion for treating oral cancer pain

Product Development

DP220030 ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc. $16,154,562

Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of IMSA101 in Combination with Radiotherapy and Checkpoint Inhibitors in Solid Tumor Malignancies

GALVESTON

RP220581 The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston $1,494,784

Hyperspectral, Quantitative Intraoperative Fluorescence Image Guided Brain Surgery

HOUSTON

RP220544 The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center $1,500,000

CPRIT Early Clinical Investigator Award- Christopher Alvarez-Breckenridge

RP220553 The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center $249,976

Reversing Aging Associated Resistance to Cancer Immunotherapy

RP220567 The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center $249,999

Fasting-induced microbiome changes and radioprotection

RP220592 The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center $250,000

Restoration of phagocytosis function of glioma-associated microglia/macrophage by activating QKI-PPARb-RXRa

RP220610 The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center $250,000

Identification of enhancers of T-cell anti-tumor activity in PDAC using CRISPR activation screening

RP220639 The Methodist Hospital Research Institute $250,000

Targeting NHE6 to improve clinical efficacy of daratumumab in myeloma

RP220646 Baylor College of Medicine $3,999,996

Patient-derived Xenograft and Advanced In Vivo Models (PDX-AIM) Core Facility of Texas

RP220650 The Methodist Hospital Research Institute $250,000

Targeting Nitric Oxide Synthase (NOS) pathway to remodel obesity-induced tumor inflammation in patients with TNBC

RP220666 Baylor College of Medicine $250,000

Targeting Tumors and the Tumor Microenvironment with Banana Lectin Expressing T cells

LUBBOCK

RP220600 Texas Tech University $249,999

In vivo Akt Analysis via Chemical Genetics and Nanoparticle-mediated Probe Delivery

RP220631 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center $3,369,480

West Texas Pharmacology Core

SAN ANTONIO

RP220599 The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio $3,935,480

Texas Pediatric Cancer Testing (TPCT) Core

RP220662 The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio $3,998,688

It’ll help core facilities, provide more access to clinical trials, discover more drugs that fight cancer and help with childhood cancer research among other things.

“I think one of the most exciting types of projects is an award that we call high impact, high risk,” Le Beau said. “And these are very innovative ideas that can be game changers in cancer… CPRIT is investing in these very creative ideas…the impact will be quite extensive in leading to new treatments, or new diagnostics, or prevention for cancer.”

CPRIT is Texas’ largest institution for cancer research. According to the group, it’s also the second largest source of cancer funding research in the entire world.