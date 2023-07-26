Carnival Cruise Lines is showing off its Texas pride with the All-New Carnival Jubilee sailing from Galveston this December.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas pride can be found far and wide including on Carnival’s new cruise ship the Carnival Jubilee.

The boat will leave Meyer Werft in Germany for Galveston by the end of the year, showcasing Texas’ signature Texas star on its bow.

“The Texas star on Carnival Jubilee’s bow is a symbol of our commitment to the Port of Galveston. As the first cruise line to sail year-round from Galveston, we have a long history with the community, and our next new ship is our latest investment in support of the local economy’s impressive growth…” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a news release.

Carnival Jubilee will go through a series of tests with sea trials scheduled for November, according to the release. It will then sail year-round on a Western Caribbean itinerary in late December.

The boat will also feature some exciting attractions, including the ocean’s first sea roller coaster BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster. For more information on the Carnival Cruise Line, other amenities and available itineraries, click here.

Check out a preview from Carnival Cruise Lines below: