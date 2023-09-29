Waco, TX (FOX 44) — In North Waco’s 25th Street corridor lies the hidden treasure of Casa de Benedicion or House of Blessings.

Its owner, Rosa Rodriguez says she prayed for two years before opening her store.

Now its a hub for Central Americans here in Central Texas.

Spreading the gospel to Spanish speakers was Rodriguez’s first goal in opening Casa de Benedicion.

“There were no Spanish books, Christian bibles, things like that around here in Waco. The people have to go to Dallas, Austin to try to find things like that,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez opened the bookstore in 2019.

When COVID-19 hit, she started to sell Central American food for additional income.

“Restaurants closed and we were the only Spanish restaurant serving to the Central American community. We were just serving and we see in that time, growth,” said Rodriguez.

In the beginning Rodriguez had to drive to Austin to buy goods to sell here in Waco.

Now established, Casa de Benedicion and the restaurant Antojitos Centroamericanos are a hub for Central Americans in our area.

“We’re from Honduras and we’ve been living over here for like close to 20 years,” said Carlota Cerratos, a long time customer. “I’m glad that she opened this place because we used to go to Dallas and Houston to get the Honduran food but, now that we have a closer place over here, we don’t go nowhere else,” said Cerratos.

Cerratos and her partner come for a carne asada plate three to four times a week.

Rodriguez says she enjoys making her business a place for all Central Americans to remember home.

“The face. They are very happy when they say, Wow, I haven’t in five years I haven’t eaten this plate. I haven’t in three years, I haven’t eaten this plate, so that made me so happy when I can see it in the face,” said Rodriguez.

In the future, Rodriguez has goals to expand to a bigger facility running the restaurant with her three children.