Man wanted on homicide charges in Midland is latest suspect caught; others include rapists, human traffickers

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A man wanted on homicide and manslaughter charges in Midland County, Texas, has been apprehended at the Presidio port of entry while attempting to return from Mexico — one of dozens of fugitives U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended this month.

CBP officers at the Far West Texas land port on July 23 referred a 31-year-old male driver to the secondary vehicle inspection lanes after an immigration status check revealed a state warrant for his arrest.

A biometric examination confirmed the suspect’s identity and CBP officers turned him over to local authorities pending extradition by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, the federal agency said in a statement.

CBP did not immediately release the name of the suspect, but Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said federal officers routinely use national law enforcement databases to identify and apprehend fugitives at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In July alone, CBP officers have detected and apprehended 86 fugitives from the law at ports of entry in the El Paso Field Office that includes El Paso, Ysleta, Tornillo and Presidio in Texas, and Santa Teresa and Columbus in New Mexico.

In addition to homicide, some of the crimes they were wanted for included sexual assault, human trafficking, embezzlement and larceny, CBP said.