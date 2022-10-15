PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $1 million in alleged fentanyl was seized Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility.

The fentanyl seizure was the largest in port history, according to Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, for the Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas Port of Entries.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico was referred to further inspection by CBP officers. During the inspection, officers discovered 19 packages of alleged fentanyl in the tractor, authorities said.

The packages weighed 44.35 pounds.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officials seized the alleged fentanyl and tractor. The case remains under investigation.

“It is important to remember how lethal fentanyl is, which is why our officers always work wearing personal protective equipment and use vital equipment which can identify these dangerous substances before officers handle them,” Rodriguez said.