HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four migrants were stopped in the midst of an alleged human smuggling attempt at the Valley International Airport, authorities say.

On Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Harlingen Police officers said they approached the aircraft at Gulf Aviation and found a number of Central American migrants in the small plane, along with two pilots.

The four migrants were from Guatemala and Honduras, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. All of them were placed under arrest.

The plane was seized by Harlingen police.