HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More details have been released on a fatal crash that left two dead earlier this month.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a Border Patrol agent followed a white pickup truck suspected of human smuggling on Friday, April 15 around 7:46 p.m. on Highway 281 near San Manuel. The agent attempted to stop the truck but the driver did not stop, prompting a pursuit.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit and Highway 281. After traveling around 14 miles, the truck exited east in an effort to avoid law enforcement.

Minutes later, the truck rolled over and crashed near an intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, Ramon Garcia, 50, and a 24-year-old woman from Honduras died in the crash.

Six people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials say only one of these people was lawfully present in the United States.

One of the survivors was identified as a smuggler and federally charged. Charges for the U.S. citizen are pending.

This incident remains under investigation.