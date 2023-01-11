BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday.

Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man.

Gomez Martinez had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Rockwell County, Texas.

He was transported and booked into Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.