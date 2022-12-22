DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident around Central Texas is $3 million richer after a scratch ticket win, “A Winters resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle.”

The big winner purchased the scratch ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Clark Street in the city of Abilene; the Winters local decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the ninth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.