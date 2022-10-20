CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) – Many school districts in Central Texas have begun receiving and distributing DNA identification kits from the Texas Education Agency.

The kits are meant to help parents identify their kids “in case of an emergency.”

Lake Travis ISD said the DNA test kits were picked up by a district administrator in late September. The district said the kits were then delivered to each elementary and middle school campus and distributed to students to be brought home to their parents.

“It is our understanding the kits are not to be returned to school, but rather, for parents to keep and share directly with law enforcement in the event of an emergency,” LTISD said.

Georgetown ISD said the kits were being delivered to campuses and distributed this month. The district said each campus was responsible for getting the kits home to families, and it would be getting one to every child through 8th grade.

Austin ISD said as of Thursday, it was not aware that it had received any in-home DNA kits yet.

“According to the law, the parents would keep their child’s information in case it could become useful later,” AISD said.

Round Rock ISD said elementary and middle schools recently received the kits, and campuses have begun distributing them to students.

“As per Senate Bill 2158, kits will be distributed to kinder through 8th grade students,” RRISD said.

Leander ISD said kits were picked up from Region 13 earlier this month and have now been delivered to campus elementary and middle schools. The district said the kits will be distributed to students to take home next week. LISD said classroom teachers would get one kit per student.

Eanes ISD said it delivered the kits to campuses and asked for them to be sent home with students over the next two weeks.

Hays CISD said it had not yet distributed the kits.

Pflugerville ISD said Thursday it had not received any kits from the TEA. The district said its plans for distribution would depend on the number of kits received and when it receives them.