WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — On the local level, some business owners have already made personal thread accounts to experience a new way of connecting.

With threads heavy focus on words and short messages, it’s being cited as an early form of twitter.

Social media experts say threads stands out because you’re able to have fast exchanges between friends, family, and connections you already have on Facebook and Instagram.

“I think it’s moving us more towards a centralized hub where all your accounts are in one place right now,” said Ziad Halabi, Cedarsphere digital marketing owner. “You might have to manage your TikTok or Facebook or Instagram. There’s a lot of logins, a lot of stuff to go in between.”

Halabi says threads ability to merge Instagram and Facebook can weed out bots.

“Eventually I think you’d have to verify that account to prove that you’re a real person. I think this is the first step forward towards making sure all your social networks are all centralized,” said Halabi.

Digital Media Butterfly owner Caryn Brown immediately signed up for threads when it was released.

“I’m really enjoying it. It’s a different experience, mainly because there’s not as many people on there,” said Brown. “I liken it back to kind of what Twitter was in the early days when there weren’t as many people.”

Brown says threads focus on connections is the apps strongsuit.

However, Brown doesn’t know if we need more apps to accomplish this.

“I feel like we have a lot covered with Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat and TikTok and all these other ones, so I don’t know that there’s a need for a third one, but I’m excited to see what happens with it,” said Brown.

In regards to Twitter, Halabi says threads is filling a void the blue bird left behind.

“I think it’s going to remedy thoughts and allow people to kind of talk to each other instead of it being more visual or video like TikTok. I think it’s going to be more words, which really, in thinking of Twitter, you know, it used to be like that. Now if feel like maybe not,” said Halabi.

FOX 44 News is one of the first stations in our area to use threads.

To follow, you can search FOX 44 News on the app.