DALLAS (KDAF) — I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m definitely jealous of this lottery in San Angelo.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #SanAngelo!”, Lottery Tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 11 drawing (6, 21, 26, 27, and 34). It was sold at YesWay Store on 712 N Chadbourne St in San Angelo; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.