GROVES, Texas (KXAN) — A child abduction alert has been issued in Texas, via the AMBER Alert system, for a 4-year-old boy missing out of Groves, Texas.

The police department said Jaiceon Robertson, 4, is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 70 pounds and has scars on his arms, stomach and legs, the police department reported.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts, according to the alert.

Police are also looking for Blake Robertson, 34, in connection to the little boy’s disappearance. He is a Black male, 6 feet tall and 222 pounds, according to the report. He has several tattoos on his upper body.

The suspect was last heard from in Groves just before 5 p.m. on June 4, according to the alert.

If you know where the two are, or see them, call 911 or the Groves PD at (409)722-4965.