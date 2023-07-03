GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – An investigation is underway after a child drowned at Moody Gardens on Saturday, July 1st.

At approximately 9:30pm, Members of the Galveston Police Department, Galveston Fire Department, and Galveston EMS responded to a call to the hotel.

The child was removed from the water by witnesses who attempted CPR. First responders arrived and rushed the child to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

The Galveston Police Department has identified the child as 4-year-old Asher

Rayburn of Paris, Texas. Rayburn passed away Sunday as a result of the incident.

This incident is still under investigation.