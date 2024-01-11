Waco, TX (FOX 44) — One China Spring football player is now on the road to represent Central-Texas this weekend in the All United States Bowl Game.

It’s happening in San Antonio, but defensive back Jakoby Bledsoe ran into some problems.

Beyond the pep rally and games, Bledsoe was born to be an athlete.

“I started sports as early as I can remember in my life and ever since then it just took off,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe transferred to China Spring this school year with the goal to make varsity.

Always a go getter his mom, Nicole Estes, knew he could make it happen.

“He was the smallest one out there playing flag football at the age of three, but he was still running the ball and was out there with the biggest of the biggest,” said Estes. “At that point I was like, oh, he’s going to he’s going to go places. This is his thing right here.”

As a sophomore, Bledsoe made the team, made all district, and got accepted into the All United States Bowl Game’ for the third time.

Its for athletes across the U.S.

It gives Bledsoe the opportunity to be noticed by college recruiters.

He was initially sponsored to go, but, at the last minute, the business pulled out.

“Hearing that like you lose like a $1000 – $1000+, its heartbreaking,” said Bledsoe.

Nicole asked for help online and China Spring immediately stepped up.

Old teachers. People that have known him for many years, people that don’t know him at all, but simply because he’s representing China Spring.

“You know, ever since I moved to China Spring I really felt like this place was home. I knew that the community, my brothers, I know they all have my back, but I didn’t expect like to this level,” said Bledsoe.

$300 has been raised so far, and Jakoby feels honored to play for his community.

“I’m extremely grateful and thankful for all of you,” said Bledsoe.

Jakoby’s family is still accepting donations before he plays in San Antonio on Sunday.

You can email Nicole at estes2306@gmail.com to make a donation.