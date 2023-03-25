Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Trump supporters, event volunteers and food trucks are already out at the Waco Regional Airport for Saturday’s event, but what about organizations that planned events this weekend months in advance?

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department is one organization who planned in the fall last year to have its bi-annual barbeque fundraiser.

The China Spring VFD has been smoking brisket for the last two days just for this weekend.

Their fire department captain, Andrew Owens says there are mixed feelings heading into tomorrow.

“Little exciting but a little nervous at the same time because it could go either way and help bring people to our area to eat, or it could take away so it’s going to be 50/50 there,” said Owens.

The smokers are on fire at the China Spring VFD.

Owens says they put in a lot of work and have plenty of meat ready to go to ensure a successful fundraiser.

“We got 2,600 pounds of brisket, 800 pounds of chicken and about 700 pounds of sausage,” said Owens.

The fire department sells over 3000 plates at each BBQ fundraiser alone.

Hearing about this weekend’s rally, they moved one of their signs to the Waco airport in hopes of attracting more sales.

“So a lot of that stuff starts around 12, but things aren’t happening until later that afternoon, so we’re hoping with some of the crowd and a lot of people in our area wanting to attend that too, just make sure to come get some food before you go,” said Owens.

The BBQ fundraiser is a drive-thru event.

You can go to the China Spring tabernacle to purchase a food ticket and once purchased you’ll be able to drive-by the fire department to grab a box.

All of the money raised goes to the China Spring VFD which goes towards purchasing equipment and resources to better serve the community.

“Things that we do to help support the community and serve the community is between donations and grants. We get a small county check, but that’s about it. And all of our funds come from just donations,” said Owens.

The fundraiser BBQ will start at noon Saturday and will end at 8 or until they sell out.

A baked goods sale will also be happening at the tabernacle Saturday afternoon.