MARSHALL, TX. (KTAL/KMSS) — Looking for the perfect way to spend your holiday season with the family? Look no further than Memorial City Hall’s Christmas Classic events featuring two events.

The first event is to celebrate Elf’s 20th anniversary since its initial release starring Will Farrell on Thursday, December 7th, at 6:30 pm.

In a press release, MCH states, “This hilarious movie celebrates the magic of Christmas as Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves, learns about his origins and heads to New York City to meet his biological father. “Elf” has stood the test of time and reigns as one the best holiday movies.”

Elf tickets are $5.

The second Christmas classic is a Broadway-style “Grand ‘Ol Christmas Show” produced by Will Hearn on Saturday, December 9th at 7:30 pm.

“This tribute to American Christmas traditions cleverly and progressively blurs the lines between heartfelt nostalgia and contemporary pop-culture satire,” notes MCH Manager Glenn Barnhart.

The original production is celebrating its 20th year and features Americana standout Blue Water Highway, The Dirty River Jazz Band, and a cast of entertainers from Texas.

Children under 12 are half-price for this family-friendly special Christmas presentation.

Tickets for both shows are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or contact the MCH box office at 903-934-7992.