LUBBOCK, Texas — Closing arguments were given Wednesday in the Capital Murder trial of Hollis Alvin Daniels III. He admitted in open court on February 6 that back on October 9, 2017, he shot and killed police officer Floyd East Jr. The jury heard testimony and will decide if Daniels will spend life in prison or be put to death.

East arrested him that day but during his arrest officers missed a stolen gun he had on his person. Daniels used the gun to shoot and kill East inside the police station on the campus of Texas Tech University. Daniels ran off but was captured about 90 minutes later.

In closing arguments, Baron Slack with Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s office spoke to the jury.

“You were told in those jury panels that the main distinction is that the state seeks to kill Hollis Daniels. The defense wants to spare his life. It’s not that simple,” Slack said.

“It’s an evidence-based question,” he continued.

Slack asked rhetorically, “What type of evidence would you look at when making a determination? What are you going to look at?”

He played a video Daniels saying, “My mentality at the time is, ‘I had a gun on me. I had Xanax on me.’ My dumb*** just f***ing escalated the situation.”

Slack then characterized the situation this way: “So, it’s you or me. Your future or my future. Your next or last breath. No more embraces with your family.”

Slack said Daniels shot an innocent and good man. It was callous even if East had not been a police officer.

As far as future danger to society, Slack said, “People in the future do not deserve to learn the hard way.”

“No one else deserves to find out what is already known,” Slack said to the jury. “It’s uncomfortable to look at, it’s uncomfortable to think about.”

“It’s not just about a police officer,” Slack said. “[It’s about] a cold-blooded killer; it’s about a lot of people.”

Slack pointed to the testimony about Xanax, but discounted it as a genuine target of blame, instead focusing on Daniels and his choices.

“Yet he demonstrates high level thinking, aware of where he is, who he is talking to, inventive to lie and to hide pills,” Slack urged the jury. “He knew he was going to get arrested. So, can anyone … attribute these behaviors to Xanax?”

“‘F*** cops.’ That’s who he chose to be,” Slack declared. “Then you start to see a change in behavior. A death sentence over his head – starts reading books. Christianity. It’s too little too late.”

Slack said when Daniels had the gun at his ankle (a refence to Daniels’ testimony and explanation Tuesday), he could have just kicked it under a desk. Instead, he chose to pull out the gun and shoot East. Slack described it as an execution.

“There is more than a probability that he will always be a threat if he can execute a police officer,” Slack stated. “All of the blame rests at the feet of Hollis Daniels.”

Slack said the only mitigation (or excuse) was the lifestyle Daniels himself created.

As for Officer East, Slack said, “He lived well and he died well – in service to others, to sacrifice for others.”

Mark Snodgrass then began speaking for the defense.

Closing arguments from the defense

“This is a senseless, senseless tragedy. Not one good thing is going to come out of this,” Snodgrass said.

Concerning Officer East, he said, “What a giving, kind man.”

“His very first words were Reid accepting responsibility for his actions,” Snograss said. In testimony Tuesday, it was said his full name is Hollis Alvin Reid Daniels. His friends and family know him as Reid.

“We’re not trying to hide one thing from you,” Snodgrass said. Moments later, he added, “Reid Daniels got on the witness stand and told you more stuff than the state did.”

“It’s an open book. They didn’t give you that evidence, Reid did,” Snodgrass said. “This is a horrible crime, but look at the full picture.”

Snodgrass pressed the case that Daniels (Reid, as Snodgrass called him) was intoxicated. He claimed Daniels was still testing positive for a “boatload of Xanax” in the jail three days after he was arrested.

“I hate what Reid Daniels did.”

“What evidence do they have? What’s going to show you he’s a danger? Anything could happen to anybody. But what true evidence do they have to show you that? They don’t have any,” Snodgrass declared.

“Follow your own moral compass. Follow what your gut tells you,” he continued. “There is no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he will commit future acts of violence.”

With that, Snodgrass was done and the court paused for a lunch break.

