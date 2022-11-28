HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a man who didn’t return after renting a boat near Galveston on Sunday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old white man last seen in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7 p.m. Sunday from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina stating a renter had not returned after departing at 2:30 p.m. with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue boater Nov. 28, 2022. near Galveston, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Watchstanders then issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.

Additionally, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in Galveston, joined the search Monday morning.

Also involved in the search are Coast Guard stations in Galveston and Houston, along with the Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.