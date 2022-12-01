SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas.

According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo launched a cutter boat crew to intercept the lancha, where they found 330 pounds of red snapper and illegal fishing gear, the release stated.

Lanchas are 20-30-feet long fishing boats used by Mexican fishermen with a slender profile and one motor, according to the release.

The men were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the South Padre Island station.

“The Jacob Poroo crew remains committed to deterring and interrupting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity occurring off the southern Texas coast,” said Lt. George Sohn, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo. “Those on the water who witness illegal fishing activity are highly encouraged to notify the Coast Guard to assist in combating illegal fishing operations and protecting our Nation’s economic security.”